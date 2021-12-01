Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson named Big Ten defensive player of the year

Aidan Hutchinson is piling up honors ahead of the Big Ten championship game.

The Michigan standout was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year on Tuesday. The conference is announcing award-winners this week, with defense on Tuesday and offense on Wednesday.

Hutchinson was also named the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year, and named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

His 13 sacks are a new single-season record in program history.

Jim Harbaugh spoke about Hutchinson on Monday, saying he deserves to be a Heisman candidate.

“I don’t know who has the first pick in the draft, but they should be studying very thoroughly Aidan Hutchinson,” he said. “And, they should take him."

Hutchinson had three sacks and pressured Ohio State QB CJ Stroud 15 times in Michigan's win over the Buckeyes.

Coaches awards for Michigan:

Big Ten kicker of the year: Kicker Jake Moody

First team All-Big Ten: DE Aidan Hutchinson, OLB David Ojabo, DB Daxton Hill, K Jake Moody

Third-team All-Big Ten: WR AJ Henning (as a specialist)

Honorable mention All-Big Ten: DT Chris Hinton, ILB Josh Ross, NT Mazi Smith, CB DJ Turner, P Brad Robbins