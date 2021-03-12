Michael Fulmer gives up three home runs in Tigers loss to Blue Jays

Michael Fulmer gave up three home runs in two innings of work and the Detroit Tigers lost 10-6 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Thursday's spring training game.

George Springer led off the first inning with a solo homer for Toronto, followed by a three-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. later in the inning. Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run in the second inning.

"That's why we work on the spring training," Fulmer said. "I was very happy with the way everything was coming out of my hand...it's all about fastball command and I just didn't have it today."

Fulmer (1-1) gave up a total of seven earned runs, with a strikeout and two walks.

Detroit trailed 10-0 until Jeimer Candelario's sacrifice fly scored Derek Hill in the sixth inning. The Tigers added a two-run triple from Kody Clemens, an RBI single from Hill, and a solo homer from Ryan Kreidler in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT: Detroit hosts the New York Yankees on Friday.