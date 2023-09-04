Mel Tucker pleased, but not satisfied after season-opening win

Mel Tucker said the biggest improvements come between week one and week two. And that was the exact theme of the day as they start another week of preparation: improvement. Michigan State beat Central Michigan 31-7, but Mel Tucker says they’ll “prepare like crazy” as they look to go 2-0.

Mel Tucker said his team will “prepare like crazy” for Richmond and said there are improvements to be made from their week one win against Central pic.twitter.com/e0Fz3SMYd4 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 4, 2023

“Our special teams meeting this morning, was loud,” said Tucker. “Loud.”

Not just in special teams, but in all three phases he felt like a lot was left out on the field.

“We have to continue along that line of staying healthy, getting guys better, improving, practicing hard, but being smart and that will give us the best chance,” said Tucker.

While he harped on improving, he also harped on the positives and felt there was a lot that his team did well.

"Our attitude, our demeanor throughout the game, our poise, our confidence, and our patience was great,” said Tucker. “I told our guys it’s going to be tough sledding, we’re going to have to stick to the process, we might get booed, which we did. I said don’t worry about it, just keeping playing the next play. Keeping chopping. That was the attitude of our players and coaches the entire game,” said Tucker.

The health of senior wide receiver Alante Brown was a topic following Friday’s win. He seemed to have suffered a pretty serious injury in a head-on collision on the opening drive, he fell to the ground defenseless, and was carted off. Brown then came back in the game though, when he returned a kickoff with 1:51 left in the first half. He was then held out for the rest of the game.

“All those decisions are all medical,” explained Tucker. “If a guy plays or doesn’t play, if he practices, or doesn’t practice, it’s all medical. I don’t have anything to do with those.”

Tucker said he didn’t have an update starting the week on Brown’s health or if he would be going through any type of protocol leading up to game two, but that he may have more throughout the week.