Matt Manning to start as Tigers return home to face Blue Jays

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:42:28-04

Toronto Blue Jays (66-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-67, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.94 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +148, Blue Jays -171; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Friday.

The Tigers are 33-30 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads the team with 19, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 32-31 on the road. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .398.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Gregory Soto earned his sixth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Kirby Snead took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 19 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
