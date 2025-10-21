Marcus Mumford of Mumford + Sons speaks on his friendship with Jared Goff, first NFL game in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons was at Ford Field for Monday Night Football before the band's show at Little Caesars Arena.

On the field before the game, he spoke about his friendship with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

"We just played golf together in Los Angeles. It was really nice," Mumford said." We played, stayed in touch, and then he texted me out of the blue, 'I'm so sad you're here the night we're playing and you can't come to the game,' and I was like 'well we're not on til 9. Let's go.'"

Marcus Mumford speaks to WXYZ about his friendship with Jared Goff, first NFL game in Detroit

It's Mumford's first NFL game, and said he's planning to stay for a little bit of the game.

"I just want to see him beat Baker. I found myself as following the Lions, so i want to see them beat the Bucs here," he said.

While he couldn't stay for the full game, the Lions did beat the Buccaneers with a dominant defensive performance.