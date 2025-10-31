Lucas Raymond scores in shootout as Red Wings beat Kings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Marco Kasper scored two goals, and Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots through overtime and denied all three attempts in the tiebreaker as the Red Wings got their third straight win and eighth in the last 10 games.

Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Alex Laferriere and Corey Perry also scored for Los Angeles, which snapped a two-game win streak and a six-game point streak (4-0-2). Darcy Kuemper had 24 saves.

On Detroit's first attempt in the shootout, Raymond scored into the top right corner. Talbot then denied Corey Perry and Kevin Fiala to preserve the win.

Midway through overtime, Anze Kopitar had a great chance to win it for Los Angeles as he drove the net and tried to tuck it past Talbot, but the goalie turned it aside.

The Kings then got a 4-on-3 power play for nearly the last two minutes of overtime, and Kevin Fiala appeared to give the Kings the win with 39 seconds remaining. However, it was taken off the board after a review showed Fiala skated through the crease and impeded Talbot on the play.

Leading by a goal after two periods, Kasper got his second of the night with 5:15 left to make it 3-1.

However, Perry and Byfield scored 40 seconds apart to tie the score with 1:33 remaining and send it to overtime.

The Red Wings got their second power play of the game when Fiala was sent off for tripping DeBrincat with 7:32 remaining in the second period. However, 11 seconds later, Laferriere got a lead pass on a breakaway and put a backhander past Talbot to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Just 43 seconds later on the same power play, Detroit tied it as DeBrincat converted a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Raymond. It was DeBrincat's third goal in three games.

The Red Wings went on another power play 47 seconds after that and shortly before that advantage expired, Kasper tipped Axel Sandin-Pelikka's point shot down and in to put Detroit ahead 2-1.

