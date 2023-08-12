Lomas Brown set to be inducted into the Pride of the Lions

During the second quarter of the Lions preseason game against the Giants, Lomas Brown was surprised with exciting news while he was on the radio broadcast for the game. The Lions announced to the crowd that the organization is inducting Brown into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history. Brown was drafted in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft. He played 11 seasons with Detroit and 18 in the NFL. He started in 251 of his 263 NFL games, including all but one for the Lions. He is a XXXVII Super Bowl champion and first-team All-Pro selection in 1995. He earned seven pro-bowl nods.

“The Detroit Lions are proud to induct Lomas Brown into the Pride of the Lions and it couldn’t be more deserved,” said Wood. “Lomas was a fundamental piece of our team success in the 90s and enjoyed a long and greatly successful NFL career. He continues to be a positive presence not only in our organization, but in the greater community as well. He is a bridge to our fans, our Lions Legends, and is as much a part of our history as our future.”

Brown has been the color analyst of the Detroit Lions radio broadcasts since 2018.