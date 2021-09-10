Lions tackle Taylor Decker out for season opener vs. 49ers

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker has been ruled out for the team's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers due to a finger injury.

Decker was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Defensive ends Michael Brockers (shoulder), Levi Onwuzurike (hip), and Nick Williams (elbow) are listed as questionable, as is cornerback AJ Parker (shoulder).

Running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and tight ends TJ Hockenson (shoulder) and Darren Fells (shoulder) are listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All three players were listed as full participants in Friday's practice.