Lions release long snapper Don Muhlbach after 17 seasons

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have released Don Muhlbach, ending his 17-season career with the franchise.

Thank you, Don pic.twitter.com/E2FGjdQ6sE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

"(Don's) a pro," said head coach Dan Campbell, who spent three seasons as Muhlbach's teammate in Detroit. "He's an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization, always will."

"I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him."

Detroit made the move Tuesday — Muhlbach’s 40th birthday — to create a roster spot to sign former XFL quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Muhlbach previously re-signed with the Lions in March.

“Don Muhlbach will go down as one of the all-time Detroit Lions greats," Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp said. "Since joining our team as a free agent in 2004, to earning the respect of his teammates as a team captain, he has represented our organization with class, consistency and true sportsmanship."

"We are so thankful for everything Don has given to our organization.”

Muhlbach played 260 games for the Lions, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2012 and 2018. He ranks second in franchise history in both seasons played and games played.

The 23-year-old Ta’amu was undrafted out of Mississippi in 2018.

He gives Detroit another option at quarterback other than Jared Goff in its preseason game Saturday night at Pittsburgh with backups Tim Boyle (ankle) and David Blough (shoulder) limited by injuries.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.