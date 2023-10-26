Lions prepare for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders: 'This is going to be a war'

Eastern Michigan graduate Maxx Crosby was drafted late and has taken the NFL by storm ever since. Dan Campbell and the Lions know that storm awaits in Monday Night Football at Ford Field.

Dan Campbell says Baltimore is behind them and they will bounce back in MNF.



He also said they'll see the most disruptive defensive player they've played yet in Maxx Crosby. It'll "be a war" keeping him contained, but one Penei Sewell looks forward to. pic.twitter.com/m3q093aFEn — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 26, 2023

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column. The Lions got blown out on the road to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, while the Raiders lost by 18 points to the then one-win Chicago Bears.

Goff and Hutchinson among the voices in the locker room talking about responding from last week's loss.



Goff: "It's a rollercoaster outside of our building at times, but in here it's steady eddy."



Hutch: "We embrace adversity here, it pushes us more than the wins ever do." pic.twitter.com/605LIXqqTi — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 26, 2023

Penei Sewell said he doesn't know if that urge to win on both sides of the ball necessarily "ups the stakes" for week seven in primetime, but it certainly sets up for a match-up. The biggest challenge in the match-up, without a doubt, is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Dan Campbell said Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker will be leading the offensive line in containing Crosby from getting after Jared Goff.

Penei Sewell is a competitor so there's no surprise he is looking forward to matching up with Maxx Crosby. On film, he says there are similarities between Crosby and Aidan Hutchinson. Sewell then said going up against Hutchinson in practice has made him the player he is today. pic.twitter.com/JavCvgGZfk — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 26, 2023

"Those guys are up for the challenge. And that makes you feel a ton better knowing the guys that we got, but this is going to be a war now. This guy is – he really is. This is the most disruptive defensive player we’ve played all year to this point, so we’ve got to be ready.”

