Lions fans face NFL's highest ticket prices as team prepares for 2025 season

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are set to kick off their 2025 season this Sunday in Green Bay against the Packers, but fans looking to attend home games will need to dig deep into their wallets.

For the second consecutive year, the Lions have the most expensive tickets in the NFL, according to a recent study by Bookies.com. The reigning NFC North champions' success on the field has translated to premium prices in the stands.

"Some of the best defense, some of the best offense. We're going to the Super Bowl, this is the year," Lions fan Ari Wagner said.

The study found that this season, a family of four will spend just more than $1,770 on average for the cheapest Lions tickets on the secondary market — more than $300 higher than the next most expensive team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

You can find games for cheaper, such as four Lions-Browns tickets for $1,320 on SeatGeek. By comparison, seeing division rival Minnesota Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens would cost $620 for four of the cheapest tickets, also on SeatGeek.

Eric Adams, who has held season tickets for several years, remembers when prices were much more affordable.

"When we got them in 2020, they were pretty bad but pretty damn cheap. So it was kind of a no-brainer," Adams said.

Despite the price increases, Adams plans to attend most games but may sell tickets to less marquee matchups due to their high resale value.

"All the division games, we're going to those for sure. Maybe Cleveland, the Giants, we can sell those, but we'll see," Adams said.

For Wagner, the tradition of watching Lions games at home with family remains important, and the costs have pushed him away from attending in person.

"I grew up watching the Lions with my grandpa, with my dad, I've got kids now," Wagner said. "If you bring the kids, you've got to get a souvenir, you're spending a couple hundred bucks out the door. Food, beer, tickets, so yeah."

Despite the high costs, fans acknowledge that premium pricing comes with having championship aspirations.

"I get it, the team's good, abundance breeds abundance," Wagner said.

"The Lions are the best team in football, that's what I believe, so their ticket prices showcase that," said Lonell Carr, a Lions fan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.