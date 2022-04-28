Lions deliver game ball to Oxford High School in tribute to shooting victims

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions delivered a game ball to Oxford High School on Thursday, fulfilling a promise made by head coach Dan Campbell after the team's first win of the 2021 season.

"This game ball goes to the whole Oxford community, and all those who were affected," Campbell said following Detroit's 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings in December.

Both teams wore Oxford logo decals during the game at Ford Field, which took place less than a week after the shooting that killed four students.

"Great show of support," Oxford athletic director Tony DeMare told ESPN during Thursday's presentation. "The Lions have been fantastic to us. This is awesome."