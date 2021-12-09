Lions coach Dan Campbell says many players have flu bug, 7 players on injury report

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there’s a lot,” of players with flu-related illnesses.

“It’s not COVID,” Campbell said Wednesday.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. Goff said he felt OK and could’ve practiced, but understood why the Lions made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

Players on offense were at the team’s training facility in the morning, then went home, while players on defense arrived in the afternoon.

“It was light today,” receiver Josh Reynolds said. “We held off a little bit.”

Detroit center Evan Brown was the team’s only player on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions (1-10-1) are coming off their first win of the season and are preparing to play at Denver (6-6) on Sunday.