Lions are big favorites as they visit Commanders who will miss Jayden Daniels

NFL coaches are part of a highly competitive fraternity and empathy is rarely expressed publicly among them.

Dan Campbell, though, feels for Dan Quinn.

Quinn said it was his mistake that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was playing in the fourth quarter of their latest lopsided loss when he dislocated his left elbow.

"I know hindsight, all this and that, but yeah, I do feel for him," Campbell said. "But I don't feel like he should have to feel that way."

The Campbell-led Detroit Lions (5-3) won't be feeling sorry for anyone, though, when they visit Washington on Sunday because they need a win to keep pace in the NFC North and among potential contenders in the conference.

The Commanders (3-6) are expected to be accommodating.

Detroit is an eight-point road favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, against a team that has lost four straight and won't have its star quarterback.

Quinn acknowledged Daniels should not have been playing midway through the fourth quarter Sunday night, when the Commanders were down 31 points to Seattle in a game they lost 38-14. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, who led Washington to an upset at Detroit in last season's playoffs, was tackled near the goal line, and when he used his non-throwing arm to brace himself, the elbow bent gruesomely.

"That's on me," Quinn said.

Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall draft pick a decade ago, will make his fourth start in place of Daniels. In five games this season, Mariota has as many touchdown passes (four) as interceptions.

Stock watch

The Lions trailed only Kansas City in odds to win the Super Bowl after their last win, 24-9 over the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expectations took a hit after Detroit's sloppy performance in a 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

"We were the greatest thing since sliced bread, and now we are a horrible offense apparently," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "It comes and goes."

Get down here

Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will be on the sideline on Sunday instead of in the booth, attempting to help a team that has given up nearly five touchdowns per game during a four-game losing streak.

"It's the right call for us at this time, so the players can look directly at Joe (and) Joe can look directly at them," Quinn said.

The Commanders are giving up 253.6 yards through the air per game, ranking 29th in the league, and an NFL-high 8.36 yards per pass play.

Standing pat

The Lions chose to show confidence in their roster, and practice squad, instead of giving up draft picks at the trade deadline to acquire help for their banged-up offensive line or to bolster depth at defensive end.

"You know your own guys," Campbell said. "You've been around them. You've seen them. You know the greatness behind them. You know their warts, too."

Grounded game

The Commanders had the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL earlier this season, and rookie seventh-round draft pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt deserved a lot of the credit.

Croskey-Merritt had a season-high 111 yards rushing and two of his four touchdowns in a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Since then, he hasn't run for more than 61 yards in a game and is averaging 32 yards and 2.8 yards per carry over the last three games.

Fixing the run game is a priority for Quinn.

"That's one of the areas that's really important to us," he said. "We look forward to improving in that area."

Bouncing back

Detroit has another opportunity to show it can bounce back from a loss better than any other NFL team.

The Lions have not lost two straight in the regular season since dropping five in a row from Sept. 25-Oct. 30, 2022, and no other team in the league has an active streak that is close to their run.

"It's all kind of who we are and what we're built for," Goff said. "Now again, this is another team that's coming off a loss and they probably pride themselves in being built that way as well, so we've got our hands full."

