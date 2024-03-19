Lions and Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler have agreed to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Detroit addressed its last glaring need on offense with the signing, finding a replacement for Jonah Jackson. The veteran guard signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency last week after the team decided to bring back versatile offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

The 34-year-old Zeitler was a Pro Bowl player for the first time last season, in his third year as a starter with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted out of Wisconsin by Cincinnati with the No. 27 overall pick in 2012 and was regarded as one of the top rookies in the league at the time.

Zeitler has started 181 games over his 12-year career, including five seasons with the Bengals, two in Cleveland, two with the New York Giants and the last two in Baltimore.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made a series of moves in free agency on both sides of the ball, aiming to improve a team that won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

Holmes, whose contract was extended recently, signed defensive tackle DJ Reader to a two-year deal worth up to $27.5 million to fill one of the biggest voids.

The defending NFC North champion Lions, coming off their first conference championship game in three-plus decades, previously acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay and signed edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Detroit also re-signed receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on Monday, brining him back as it previously did with special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin along with cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl