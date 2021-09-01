Lansing native Alan Haller named new MSU athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University appointed Alan Haller as its new athletic director Wednesday.

Haller is a Lansing native and a graduate of J.W. Sexton High School. He's an MSU alum where he played football for George Perles from 1988 to 1991.

After graduation, he played a few years in the NFL and later returned to Michigan State to become a police officer. He moved into the athletic department, eventually becoming assistant vice president and deputy athletic director.

Haller was appointed to the position over Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Green following interviews this past weekend.

Haller is the school's 20th athletic director, succeeding Bill Beekman who announced his resignation on Aug. 5.

The announcement of the new athletic director comes on the first day of MSU classes and two days before the Spartans open their season at Northwestern.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook