Kara Braxton, a 2-time WNBA champion with Detroit Shock, dies at 43

(WXYZ) — Kara Braxton, a two-time champion with the Detroit Shock, has passed away, the Women's National Basketball Association announced on Sunday evening. She was 43 years old.

Braxton and her five siblings grew up in Jackson, Michigan. Her Alma Mater, the University of Georgia, confirmed to the Associated Press that Braxton died in a car crash in Atlanta on Saturday.

She was drafted by the Shock in April 2005, and played for the Shock in their final five seasons in Detroit (2005-2009). She won two WNBA titles, in 2006 and 2008, with Detroit.

Braxton, who was named an All-Star in 2007, also played for the Tulsa Shock (2010), the Phoenix Mercury (2010-2011) and the New York Liberty (2011-2014).

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the league said on social media on Sunday night. “A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.”

Her son, Jelani Thurman, posted a photo of his younger self in his mother's jersey on social media and wrote that he we will miss his “queen.”

Braxton is also survived by her husband Jarvis Jackson and their young son Jream.