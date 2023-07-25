Jim Harbaugh reportedly negotiating 4-game suspension for NCAA violations

Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly negotiating a four-game suspension, according to Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger.

The suspension is over alleged false statements Harbaugh made to NCAA investigators who were looking into recruiting violations reportedly made by Harbaugh and other Michigan staff members.

According to Yahoo, the suspension would cover Michigan's first four games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers – all home games.

Dellenger also reports that former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and two Michigan assistants are also expected to receive some punishment.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Harbaugh didn't cooperate with investigators related to a Level II violation, and there was also a Level I violation.

A Level I violation is considered the most serious in college football and could come with a six-game suspension, according to Yahoo!