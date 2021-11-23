Jim Harbaugh one-on-one before 'playoff game' against Ohio State: Michigan's offense must respond

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh knows Ohio State can score points. He knows the season in Ann Arbor builds to The Game. That's why he's calling this week a playoff atmosphere.

Harbaugh talked one-on-one in his weekly interview with WXYZ's Brad Galli.

"It's a playoff mindset because it is truly that. Both teams have a lot on the line, and mainly, playing in the following week. Just like it would be in the playoffs: the winner gets to advance. The loser stops." Harbaugh said on Monday.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes are each 10-1, with the winner capturing the Big Ten East title and advancing to the conference championship game.

"The whole rivalry, it's the kind of (game) that goes through your whole being, your whole soul. It just takes you back to when you were a young kid," he said. "You were getting ready for that Saturday Pop Warner game or that Friday night high school football game."