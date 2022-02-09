Watch
Jim Harbaugh adds Grant Newsome, reorganizes offensive Michigan football coaching staff

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 21: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches on durning a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 21, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 18:58:36-05

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh adds Grant Newsome to coaching staff as the program’s tight end coach. Newsome was a former student assistant with Michigan from 2018-19.

There has also been a reorganization of the offensive coaching staff after former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left Michigan for the OC job at Miami.

Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss will co-coordinate the offense for the Wolverines.

Moore is in his second season as co-offensive coordinator.

Weiss joined the staff last year from the Baltimore Ravens and will continue his work with the quarterbacks, in addition to his new responsibilities.

Ron Bellamy will move to coaching the wide receivers after working with the program’s safeties last season

