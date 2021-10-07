Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson lead Pistons over Spurs in preseason opener

DETROIT — Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16.

Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph each had 14 points and six assists, while Saddiq Bey scored 13 points for the Pistons.

Trey Lyles hit two of his three 3-pointers in a 14-2 run in the third quarter that gave Detroit (1-0) the lead for good. Lyles, who finished with nine points, played the past two seasons with San Antonio (1-1).

Bryn Forbes, who made 6 of 8 from the 3-point line and 7 of 11 from the field, led the Spurs with 20 points. Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Lonnie Walker IV scored 13.

Detroit’s top selections in the past two drafts, Cade Cunningham — the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 — and Killian Hayes did not play due to ankle injuries.