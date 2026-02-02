Jalen Duren named reserve in 2026 NBA All-Star game, set to join Cade Cunningham & J.B. Bickerstaff

(WXYZ) — Jalen Duren has been named a reserve in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Sunday evening.

In his fourth season in the league, all with the Pistons, Duren has averaged 18 points. 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the field. He's the second-leading scorer and leading rebounder on a Pistons team that entered Sunday with a 35-12 record, 5.5 games ahead of every team for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Duren will join Cade Cunningham, who was voted as a starter in the game by the fans, media and fellow players. The 2026 All-Star game will be the first with multiple Pistons represented since 2007-08, when Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace were all selected.

The pair of Pistons will be coached by Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff in that All-Star game, because the Pistons have the best record in the Eastern conference.