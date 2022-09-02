Watch Now
Sports

Actions

It’s Friday under the lights for Serena, shifting Western Michigan vs. Michigan State to ESPN2

Serena Williams US Open Tennis
Frank Franklin II/AP
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Serena Williams US Open Tennis
Posted at 3:32 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 03:32:09-04

It will be Friday night under the lights for Serena Williams.

Williams’ third-round US Open match against Ajla Tomljanovic has been scheduled to open the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. Williams has played in the same spot on the schedule for both matches thus far in what could be the final tournament of her career.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will follow against Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Andy Murray opens day play on Ashe against No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini, followed by a meeting between Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book