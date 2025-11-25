Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore talks Michigan's year-round prep for Ohio State, aim for five straight over Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore looked ahead to Michigan's matchup with Ohio State, and how the Wolverines plan to prepare for the undefeated Buckeyes.

Michigan has won four consecutive games against their rival.

"You don't win this game just this week. You have got to be preparing the right way throughout the whole year. I feel like we're in a good position, but that promises nothing, so we gotta go finish it out this week," Moore told Brad Galli in his weekly conversation with WXYZ.

Moore shed light on what U-M's defense is expecting to see with Ohio State's offense, and how the Wolverines offense plans to balance patience with "taking shots."

"They're such a good football team," he said about OSU. "When you come here to Michigan, that's the first thing you hear about, you hear about this game, you hear about this rivalry.... so we do everything we can to go win this game."

