Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore plans to fix Michigan's passing game, recaps visit from inspirational fan

INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore has plans to fix Michigan's passing game, and has urgency to stay locked-in during the Wolverines bye week. Moore recapped the inspirational visit from a young fan named Luke, who came to practice through the Dream On 3 organization. Brad Galli talked with the head coach.
INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore plans to fix Michigan's passing game, recaps visit from inspirational fan
Posted

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore has plans to fix Michigan's passing game, and has urgency to stay locked-in during the bye week.

The Wolverines head coach talked with Brad Galli in his weekly conversation with the Scripps News Group.

Moore recapped the inspirational visit from a young fan named Luke, who scored a touchdown — and some new fans of his own — at U-M's practice.

Watch the interview below

INTERVIEW: Sherrone Moore plans to fix Michigan's passing game, recaps visit from inspirational fan

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.