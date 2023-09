ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked with WXYZ about Michigan's 30-3 win over East Carolina. He described how he watched the victory with Sherrone Moore, and how the offensive coordinator's dog barked for big plays.

Harbaugh called JJ McCarthy's play "phenomenal," and pointed out a ton of standout performances in the win.

