INTERVIEW: Dan Campbell talks lessons learned after 15-2 season, building toward 'ultimate goal'

Dan Campbell enters his fifth year leading the Lions with lessons learned from the successful but costly 15-2 regular season, and ready to prove he has answers to questions about life without his former coordinators. He sat down with Brad Galli to discuss the upcoming 2025 season, and his now-public home life, thanks to his wife Holly's Instagram.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell enters his fifth year leading the Lions with lessons learned from the successful but costly 15-2 regular season, and ready to prove he has answers to questions about life without his former coordinators.

He sat down with the Scripps News Group to discuss the upcoming 2025 season, his dream for the organization, and his "rock" at home, his wife Holly.

