INTERVIEW: Dan Campbell talks lessons learned after 15-2 season, building toward 'ultimate goal'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Dan Campbell enters his fifth year leading the Lions with lessons learned from the successful but costly 15-2 regular season, and ready to prove he has answers to questions about life without his former coordinators.
He sat down with the Scripps News Group to discuss the upcoming 2025 season, his dream for the organization, and his "rock" at home, his wife Holly.
Watch the full interview below
