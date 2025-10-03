Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Chris Ilitch in Tigers celebration, says he is 'laser-focused' on World Series goal

Tigers CEO and chariman Chris Ilitch celebrated in the Tigers clubhouse with the team, and spoke with 7 News Detroit. "Tigers fans should know this team's goal, my goal, is to win a World Series. This is a step in that direction. Is it gonna happen this year? I don't know. I hope it does, but if it doesn't, we're gonna stay laser-focused," he told Brad Galli.
CLEVELAND — Tigers CEO and chariman Chris Ilitch celebrated in the Tigers clubhouse with the team, and spoke with the Scripps News Group.

"Tigers fans should know this team's goal, my goal, is to win a World Series. This is a step in that direction. Is it gonna happen this year? I don't know. I hope it does, but if it doesn't, we're gonna stay laser-focused," he said.

