INTERVIEW: Chris Ilitch in Tigers celebration, says he is 'laser-focused' on World Series goal

CLEVELAND — Tigers CEO and chariman Chris Ilitch celebrated in the Tigers clubhouse with the team, and spoke with the Scripps News Group.

"Tigers fans should know this team's goal, my goal, is to win a World Series. This is a step in that direction. Is it gonna happen this year? I don't know. I hope it does, but if it doesn't, we're gonna stay laser-focused," he said.

