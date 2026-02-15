Rockford ski team takes advantage of snowy winter conditions at Cannonsburg

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cold temperatures and heavy snowfall have created ideal conditions for the Rockford ski team, which calls Cannonsburg Ski Area home.

The junior varsity squad recently competed at a Greater Grand Rapids Ski Conference meet, showcasing a young roster with promising potential.

"We're doing very well for the amount of experience that they have, but they're gaining, they're going to be a powerhouse in about two years from now," said Dan Male, first-year JV and varsity coach.

Among the team's emerging talent is freshman Samantha Jennings, who is competing in her first racing season.

"I really wanted to try out, because I've seen all the Olympics, such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, and I had a few friends who told me to try out for the team. When I did, I fell in love with it. I'm addicted to it," Jennings said.

The freshman describes her racing mindset: "I think the minute I get out of the starting block, I just, I focus immediately on, like, where am I going to pull a plant? What's up next? And looking at least two gates ahead and just squeezing my core as tight as I can."

Varsity team member Tyden Erlandson believes Cannonsburg's unique terrain gives Rockford a competitive edge.

"It's just different. It's more technical. I'd say, like, you have to know how to ski the hill to actually be able to ski it fast," Erlandson said.

Despite overall favorable winter conditions, the season faced some weather-related challenges.

"Our first two races of the year got canceled because it was too warm and it was raining. So, then we got into some racing, and then we had a race up north, up at Schuss Mountain, that we were going to do, which got canceled because it was basically a blizzard," Male explained.

For students considering joining the team, Jennings offers encouragement: "It's super fun. I recommend it to anybody. We have great coaches. They've helped me improve so much. They tell you what you're doing right and tell you what you're doing wrong. And it's a great team. I'm really glad I'm on it."

The Rockford ski season concludes Feb. 17 with their final meet at 4 p.m. at Cannonsburg.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

