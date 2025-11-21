Jenison volleyball star Karis Chatfield named Miss Volleyball finalist after stellar senior season

JENISON, Mich. — Big serves. Big swings. Big impact.

That’s been Jenison senior Karis Chatfield from the moment she first suited up for the Wildcats. After four years of leading the team in every rotation, she earned one of Michigan’s top honors as a Miss Volleyball finalist — a recognition celebrating her standout career, even though she didn’t take home the top award.

At Jenison High School, senior outside hitter Karis Chatfield has spent four years becoming one of the most impactful players to come through the Wildcats' program with 1,500 career digs and kills. A journey that started nearly a decade ago.

"So volleyball I first started when I was playing in elementary school, about like fourth or fifth grade… and ever since I started at camp, I just loved it… and it's just— I've just grown up with it now," Chatfield said.

That love and her work ethic led to one of the highest honors in Michigan being named a Miss Volleyball finalist. A moment she never expected.

"At first I was like kind of just shocked a little bit… I never really thought that was a possibility this year. But I was just over the moon, I was so excited and so proud… all the hard work I'd put into the sport had just been given back," Chatfield said.

Her senior season recently wrapped ending in the district finals against Hudsonville, but Chatfield says the year was unforgettable.

"This season was great… the team was great, the atmosphere was great. We challenged each other every day… and I think overall we had a successful season, even though in the end it's not what we hoped for," Chatfield said.

For head coach Teran Peerboom, coaching Chatfield the last four years has meant coaching far more than an athlete.

"She's a hard worker, she's kind, she's compassionate… she cares a lot about her teammates. And she's a huge competitor. You put all that together, and you just have this awesome human being that loves the sport and is great," Peerboom said.

Chatfield's teammates feel that impact too — on the court and beyond.

"She was so welcoming… she helped me come out of my comfort zone and really shaped me to be the competitive athlete I am now," said Ava Bush-Nelson, Jenison High School middle blocker.

As for Chatfield, she's preparing for her next chapter — playing Division I volleyball at East Tennessee.

"I love the program there… I'm super excited to play with my recruiting class. They just won the conference this year… so being able to go into a competitive, winning program is just awesome," Chatfield said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

