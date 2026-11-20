JENISON, Mich. — The Jenison Wildcats are finding their footing in their first girls varsity hockey season, with longtime players and newcomers learning to play together.

When FOX 17 first met the Wildcats in July, team manager Jessica Patera hoped enough girls would sign up to field a team. The goal was to give girls in West Michigan a place to play high school hockey closer to home. Jenison opened the roster to players of all skill levels.

That gave 15-year-old Ginny Beaudoin of Hudsonville a reason to try hockey again.

“I tried it once, and I just hated it because I was so bad at it,” Beaudoin said. “But seeing a new team, I thought that’d be really cool and a really good opportunity.”

Now she plays defense for the Wildcats.

“Definitely not the best player, but I feel like I’ve made so much improvement,” she said.

Up front, Maisie Maas is getting used to playing wing after playing defense. Maas has played hockey for 12 years. She described the Wildcats’ start as slow and said she sees the team improving at practice.

“We’re learning a lot. We’re getting better every time,” Maas said.

Goalie coach Eric Johns said one of the team’s priorities is tightening up its defense to give the goaltender more help in front of the net. He said the players are already coming together.

“We’ve had some highs and some lows, and they’ve banded together,” Johns said. “We’re starting to form a real cohesive unit.”

For Johns, the chance for more girls to play close to home is personal. Both of his daughters graduated from Jenison. One now plays goalie at the University of Michigan and is helping coach the Wildcats this season.

“They are building a brand new program,” Johns said. “They are stepping into the unknown, and they’re doing it bravely.”

Maas said one of the things she’s enjoyed is getting to know teammates from different backgrounds. Some are playing hockey for the first time, while others have been on the ice for years.

For Beaudoin, that first Wildcats roster is part of something bigger.

“Like the PWHL Detroit team starting, and I feel like there's so much new stuff happening for women's hockey, and I feel like I'm I'm proud to be a part of it," Beaudoin said.

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