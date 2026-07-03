Jenison launches girls varsity high school hockey team, expanding opportunities for female athletes

JENISON, Mich. — High school girls in Ottawa and Kent counties will soon have a new opportunity to take the ice as the Jenison Wildcats prepare for the inaugural season of their girls varsity hockey program.

Organizers say the team was created to give female athletes in West Michigan more opportunities to play high school hockey closer to home after years of limited options in the region.

For team manager Jessica Patera, the program began with a simple goal: creating a place for girls like her daughter to compete.

"I have a daughter that plays hockey at the high school age level, and we haven't had a high school team here before on the West Side, so it's a pretty big deal," Patera said. "We need more options for girls out here."

After partnering with Jenison Public Schools, organizers began recruiting players, unsure whether enough girls would sign up to field a team.

Instead, interest quickly surpassed expectations.

"It's going to make me tear up simply because we didn't know what to expect," Patera said. "We didn't know if it would happen... We were hoping for six, and then it just kept going, and we got more and more excited."

Assistant coach Kelli Adrian said the program addresses a need for girls hockey in West Michigan. She said many athletes have traditionally had to choose between playing on travel teams or co-ed teams because of the lack of girls high school programs in the area.

"We're hoping to be able to take this opportunity and spread it to the west side of Michigan and hopefully start growing these opportunities for our high school girls," Adrian said.

The team welcomes players of all experience levels with a no-cut roster, giving beginners and experienced athletes the chance to compete together.

"There is always time to start, so no matter what level you're at, you can always start hockey," Adrian said. "It's a very wonderful community that I found, and everyone is so supportive."

Sophomore Nadia Carswell said joining the inaugural team means helping create more opportunities for girls interested in the sport.

"I think it's really important to remember that everybody's equal," Carswell said. "It kind of sucks that this is the only girls high school hockey team in West Michigan. I think that's unfortunate."

Freshman Nina Daly said she's enjoyed being part of the new program and hopes it encourages more girls to give hockey a try.

"I think that it's really cool, and that new people can join, and it doesn't have to be travel, and you don't have to go straight into it," Daly said.

Organizers are continuing to recruit players ahead of the team's first season. The program is open to high school girls in Ottawa and Kent counties, with no cuts and all skill levels welcome, according to the team.

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