Grand Rapids Christian sisters finish first, second at MHSAA Girls Golf State Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the MHSAA Division III Girls Golf State Championship this month, the O'Grady girls were a one-two punch.

Lillian O'Grady, a senior at Grand Rapids Christian, finished in first place with a two-day score of 143 (72, 71), successfully defending the individual state title she also captured during her junior season.

Then, Eleanor O'Grady, a freshman shooting far above her age, took second place with a score of 156 (78, 78).

The two sisters' performances also guided their school to a runner-up finish as a team.

"Really fun and special to me," Lillian said to FOX 17.

"To have me and her be one-two and see, ‘O’Grady, O'Grady' [on the leaderboard], it is really special," Eleanor said.

"This is our only year to do it, and we did it," she said.

Brigit O'Grady Lillian and Eleanor O'Grady at the MHSAA DIII Girls Golf State Championships

Growing up in a family of golfers, the O'Grady girls were driving, chipping and putting at an early age. Competition between siblings — Lillian, Eleanor and their two brothers — was a constant.

"She is capable of beating me," said Lillian, referring to her sister who golfed in the same matches as she did this season. "She did not beat me once."

FOX 17 Lillian O'Grady

Second at state will have to serve as consolation. Certainly not a bad deal.

"I really wanted to beat her at least once," Eleanor said. "But it's okay. I love to see her do well."

FOX 17 Eleanor O'Grady

After graduation, Eleanor will play golf at the University of Findlay, leaving the Grand Rapids Christian girls golf team to her sister and teammates.

"I won't fill her shoes because it's really hard to do that," Eleanor said. "But I hope to do better next year than I did this year."

"To help build the team and build the momentum was super cool," Lillian said. "Leaving my legacy here."

