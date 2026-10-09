Home Sweet Home: Trey Augustine is ready for his first Griffins home opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The start of a new Griffins season means new beginnings for a lot of the players, like former Michigan State University standout and current Griffins goalie Trey Augustine.

I interview people for a living, I do a lot of it, and sometimes I find that interviews can get a little stuffy when you’re talking with somebody, and there is a camera between the two of you. So - to really get to know Trey as this season gets off the ground, I decided to meet him out in his natural habitat on the ice.

To say this is a dream come true for Trey Augustine would be underselling the situation a little. Getting into about a game and a half last season for the Griffins at the tail end of the season. So right now is his legit introduction to professional hockey in between the pipes.

And the change from his days on the ice for Michigan State – came at him fast.

Andy Curtis WXMI

“How intense it is every night," Augustine told me after practice. "The points really matter, and obviously you can't go in there and lay an egg every night. You have to give it your best, and it's always going to be a tough game, but you just have to keep it rolling and just keep moving things in the right direction.”

That direction points toward Trey’s first home opener as a Griff on Friday night when the Manitoba Moose come to downtown Grand Rapids.

“I’m so excited. I played one game at home last year, and the fans were unbelievable.”

Dealing in the unbelievable is something Trey is doing more and more of. Because now he’s playing against guys he use to only watch play in the pros, like when he got his chance to play in this past preseason for his childhood team, the Red Wings.

“Playing in that 3rd period of the preseason game this year with the Wings, Being out there playing against um Crosby and Malkin, like playing an NHL preseason game like. I was kind of in awe of that I'd say and I mean it was the quickest period of my life it seemed like it went by in 2 minutes, but, uh, it was just awesome to be out there and obviously wear like the wing wheel in a game.”

We know Trey is good. But how good is he? Is he good enough to train me to be the Griffins' next goalie? See for yourself below.

Augustine Goalie Training

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