Hillsman resigns as Syracuse women’s hoops coach amid bullying probe

Syracuse's women's basketball coach, Quentin Hillsman, has resigned amid allegations he mistreated players.

In a statement, athletic director John Wildhack said Hillsman, and he agreed "that parting ways is in the best interest of the university, the program, and our student-athletes."

Wildhack added that an interim coach would be named "in the coming days."

The program is currently under review by an external law firm.

"That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review," Wildhack said in the statement.

According to the Associated Press, 12 players entered the transfer portal after the season ended.

The AP reported that in June, former staff and players accused Hillsman of threatening them, bullying them, and having unwanted physical contact.