Here are the new things fans can expect to see at Comerica Park this year

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2022 season, which kicks off with Opening Day on Friday, April 8.

It's the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 after the 2020 season was delayed and 2021 Opening Day had a limited crowd.

“It’s going to be a very exciting summer at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of baseball season with Tigers fans on Opening Day next week!” Tigers VP of Marketing Ellen Hill-Zeringue said in a statement.

From theme nights to fan giveaway items, below you'll find all of the new things fans can expect when coming to a baseball game this season.

Also, fans are reminded that all tickets to Comerica Park are digital. All bags, purses and clutches are prohibited. Only wallets sized 4" x 6" x 1.5" or smaller are allowed.

Theme nights

Pink Out the Park Presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Star Wars Night: Saturday, May 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Summer Bash Weekend Presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit: June 10-12 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend Presented by Comerica Bank: June 17-19 vs. Texas Rangers

Independence Day Weekend Presented by Miller Lite: July 1-4 vs. Kansas City Royals/Cleveland Guardians

¡Fiesta Tigres! Presented by Miller Lite – Friday, August 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fan Appreciation Weekend: September 30-October 2 vs. Minnesota Twins (Saturday, October 1 Presented by Visit Central Florida)

Fan giveaways

The first 10,000 guests in attendance will receive that day’s giveaway item.

Detroit Tigers 2022 Season Magnet Schedule: Friday, April 8 vs. Chicago White Sox (Opening Day Presented by Rocket Mortgage)

Pink Out the Park Light Weight Hoodie: Friday, May 13 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Pink Out the Park Presented by McLaren Health Care)

Floppy Hat, Presented by National Coney Island: Saturday, May 28 vs. Cleveland Guardians

Miguel Cabrera 500 Home Runs-Themed Figurine, Presented by DTE Energy: Friday, June 10 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

“Detroit’s Biggest Summer Baseball Bash” T-Shirt, Presented by Bally Sports Detroit: Saturday, June 11 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Negro Leagues Replica Jersey, Presented by Comerica Bank: Saturday, June 18 vs. Texas Rangers

Patriotic Print All Over Shirt (ages 21+), Presented by Miller Lite: Friday, July 1 vs. Kansas City Royals

¡Fiesta Tigres! Hat (ages 21+), Presented by Miller Lite: Friday, August 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels

“SWEET LOU” JERSEY RETIREMENT, PRESENTED BY BALLY SPORTS DETROIT

"Sweet Lou" Jersey retirement

The Tigers will retire the No. 1 jersey of Lou Whitaker on Saturday, April 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The event will feature renowned Tigers players and coaches speaking during a pregame ceremony, a video tribute and much more.

New and upgraded Chevrolet Pavilion

The Chevrolet Pavilion in left field has been reimagined with a new bar facing the field, a re-branded canopy and more. It also features Detroit's Atwater Brewery.

New items at The D SHop

Expanded line of “Detroit Roots” items, including a t-shirt, sweatshirt, can cooler, pin and mug

New styles of ladies merchandise to include trending cropped-style fit

New styles of bracelets and purses

Jerseys for fan favorites Akil Baddoo, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, and the newly signed Javier Báez

New line of Negro Leagues Weekend/Detroit Stars merchandise, including caps and home and road T-shirts

Expanded line of New Era 5950 caps, including exclusive team designs and a collaboration with Big League Chew

The Detroit Tigers 2022 Yearbook will be available for purchase, a great collector’s item for Tigers fans

Sunday kids day

Every Sunday is Chevy Sunday Kids Day where kids it attendance can run the bases after the game, ride the carousel and ferris wheel for free, and have face-painting and a baseball card station.

The Tigers are also offering a Sunday Family Value deal that includes four lower-level seats, four hot dogs and four pops for $99.

New food and beverage options

