Guardians shut out Tigers for sixth straight win as Williams strikes out nine

DETROIT (AP) — Gavin Williams struck out nine in five innings, Bo Naylor hit a two-run single and the Cleveland Guardians won their season-best sixth straight game, 4-0 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Cleveland, which has won 11 of its last 12, is now 4 1/2 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central race. The teams play three more games next week.

It was the 10th shutout loss of the season for the Tigers, who have lost 13 of their last 20 games and need a combination of seven wins and Cleveland losses to win the division.

Williams (11-5), who reached 30 starts in a season for the first time in his career, allowed three hits and two walks. Five relievers finished the shutout.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (8-14) gave up one run on three hits and four walks in five innings.

The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the third on George Valera's RBI single. Gabriel Arias doubled in the sixth, stole third and scored on Angel Martínez's RBI single to make it 2-0. Naylor made it 4-0 in the ninth.

The Tigers only got two runners into scoring position in the first six innings. They drew two walks in the seventh, bringing pinch-hitter Andy Ibáñez to the plate with one out. He popped out to short and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the inning.

Key moment

Cleveland put their first two hitters on base in the fifth, but chose to have Steven Kwan bunt them over to second and third. The move backfired when Flaherty struck out Valera and, after an intentional walk, struck out Kyle Manzardo to end the inning.

Key stat

Williams has not allowed a run against the Tigers in his last 20 innings pitched dating to July 25, 2024.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series on Thursday, with Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.26 ERA) facing RHP Tanner Bibee (10-11, 4.44).

