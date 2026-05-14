Griffins host Chicago for first game of Central Division Finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On to the next one!

The Grand Rapids Griffins are on to the next round of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, and they are welcoming in a familiar for to Van Andel Arena.

On Thursday night, the Griffs and Chicago Wolves will drop the puck for game one of the Central Division Finals. And where it's the first game between these two teams this post-season it's far from the first time they have faced-off. During the regular season GR went 6-3-0-1, including 3-2-0-0 at home against the Wolves with six of those 10 meetings being decided by only one goal. So this is shaping up to be a tight series.

"I think it's gonna be entertaining and exciting," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "As much as the Manitoba series was physical and it was exciting that side of it. This is going to be an up and down the ice. I think there's me a ton of offense, more offense. There was last series, and I think you will see another great goaltender matchup."

For tickets to tonight's game and a look the rest of this series, check out this link the to Griffins' website.

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