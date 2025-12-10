Grand Rapids West Catholic and future Central Michigan OT Jacob Timmer named D5-6 Player of the Year

Grand Rapids West Catholic and future Central Michigan offensive tackle Jacob Timmer has been named the Division 5-6 football Player of the Year by a statewide panel of 13 sports writers.

The 2025 Michigan Sports Writers All-State team Division 5-6, selected by a statewide panel of 13 sports writers:

___

West Michigan players denoted in Italics

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jacob Timmer, Grand Rapids West Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rob Beaudrie, Newport-Monroe Jefferson

First Team All-State

QB – Sam Stowe, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

QB – Luke Beaudrie, Newport-Monroe Jefferson

RB – Montrell Parker, Hazel Park

RB – Ethan King, Belding

RB – Brody Corneau, Almont

RB – Gavin Albring, Ida

R – Ezra Rowekamp, Kalamazoo United

R – Drake Roa, Pontiac Notre Dame

R – Jamison Pelt, Saginaw Swan Valley

R – Evan Szalay, Flat Rock

OL – Sullivan Garvin, Allegan

OL – Matt Mazur, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

OL – Garrett Russell, Traverse City St. Francis

OL – Antwon Baker, Jackson Lumen Christi

OL – Luke Purvis, Frankenmuth

DL – Kenneth McClinton, Detroit Denby

DL – Andre Meade, Kent City

DL – M.J. Dailey, Montrose

DL – Corde Anderson, Whitehall

DL – Logan Evans, Richmond

DL – Calvin Marshall, Ogemaw Heights

LB – Cohen Ferqueron, Almont

LB – Jael Djouguem, Grand Rapids West Catholic

LB – Brody Sink, Pontiac Notre Dame

LB – Brayden Sweeney, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

LB – Sean Walicki, Jackson Lumen Christi

DB – Corie Kanitz, Ogemaw Heights

DB – Matthew Bacholzky, Almont

DB – Hunter Wilkinson, Kalkaska

DB – Kam Reynolds, Saginaw Swan Valley

ATH – Cash Tedford, Frankenmuth

ATH – Keegan McCue, Kalamazoo United

K – Landon Smith, Grand Rapids West Catholic

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

QB – Hadyn Hinkle, Michigan Center

QB – Grady Augustyn, Grand Rapids West Catholic

QB – Lleyton Hoard, Frankenmuth

RB – Kyle Greiner, Hart

RB – Jackson Malburg, Armada

R – Austin Schwartz, Grayling

R – Brennan Forward, Michigan Center

R – James Milanovich, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

R – JJ Hollister, Richmond

OL – Zack Williams, Pontiac Notre Dame

OL – Braxton O'Bryant, Ovid-Elsie

DL – Chris Fox, Michigan Center

DL – Henry Ewles, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

DL – Cash Cooper, Jackson Lumen Christi

LB – Colton Goethals, Kingsley

LB – Elon Jones, Ogemaw Heights

DB – Razach Spillers, Flint Elite

Coaches: Zach Gropp, Kent City; Chad Miller, Ogemaw Heights

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

QB – Jackson Herder, Kalamazoo United

RB – Paul Sattler, Jackson Lumen Christi; Collin Abram, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Gavin Lewis, Kingsley; Ca'Mari Reese, Orchard View; Kamall Hillard, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jack Deitsch, Reed City; Michael Reid, Detroit Central.

OL – Trevor Rawson, Kent City; Ethan Hock, Ogemaw Heights

LB – Isaac Fair, Whitmore Lake; Preston Six, Oakridge; Luke Joslyn, Caro; Logan Thompson, Kent City.

ATH – Griffin O'Neal, Montrose; Evan DellAngelo, Negaunee

Coach – Landon Grove, Grand Rapids West Catholic

___

Voting panel: Tom Green, Huron Daily Tribune; Hugh Bernreuter, Saginaw MLive; Matthew Ehler, MLive, Kalamazoo; Josh VanDyke, MLive, Muskegon; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Daniel D'Addona, Holland Sentinel; Jon Szczepaniak, Flint MLive; Jordan Ramsey, Detroit Free Press; Daniel Stickradt, Oakland-Macomb; Bryan Everson, Oakland-Macomb; Matthew Mowery, Media News Group; Keith Dunlap, Detroit News; Doug Donnelly, Blissfield Advance.

