Grand Rapids West Catholic and future Central Michigan OT Jacob Timmer named D5-6 Player of the Year

Grand Rapids West Catholic and future Central Michigan offensive tackle Jacob Timmer has been named the Division 5-6 football Player of the Year by a statewide panel of 13 sports writers.
The 2025 Michigan Sports Writers All-State team Division 5-6, selected by a statewide panel of 13 sports writers:
___
West Michigan players denoted in Italics
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jacob Timmer, Grand Rapids West Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rob Beaudrie, Newport-Monroe Jefferson
First Team All-State
QB – Sam Stowe, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
QB – Luke Beaudrie, Newport-Monroe Jefferson
RB – Montrell Parker, Hazel Park
RB – Ethan King, Belding
RB – Brody Corneau, Almont
RB – Gavin Albring, Ida
R – Ezra Rowekamp, Kalamazoo United
R – Drake Roa, Pontiac Notre Dame
R – Jamison Pelt, Saginaw Swan Valley
R – Evan Szalay, Flat Rock
OL – Sullivan Garvin, Allegan
OL – Matt Mazur, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
OL – Garrett Russell, Traverse City St. Francis
OL – Antwon Baker, Jackson Lumen Christi
OL – Luke Purvis, Frankenmuth
DL – Kenneth McClinton, Detroit Denby
DL – Andre Meade, Kent City
DL – M.J. Dailey, Montrose
DL – Corde Anderson, Whitehall
DL – Logan Evans, Richmond
DL – Calvin Marshall, Ogemaw Heights
LB – Cohen Ferqueron, Almont
LB – Jael Djouguem, Grand Rapids West Catholic
LB – Brody Sink, Pontiac Notre Dame
LB – Brayden Sweeney, Grand Rapids Catholic Central
LB – Sean Walicki, Jackson Lumen Christi
DB – Corie Kanitz, Ogemaw Heights
DB – Matthew Bacholzky, Almont
DB – Hunter Wilkinson, Kalkaska
DB – Kam Reynolds, Saginaw Swan Valley
ATH – Cash Tedford, Frankenmuth
ATH – Keegan McCue, Kalamazoo United
K – Landon Smith, Grand Rapids West Catholic
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
QB – Hadyn Hinkle, Michigan Center
QB – Grady Augustyn, Grand Rapids West Catholic
QB – Lleyton Hoard, Frankenmuth
RB – Kyle Greiner, Hart
RB – Jackson Malburg, Armada
R – Austin Schwartz, Grayling
R – Brennan Forward, Michigan Center
R – James Milanovich, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
R – JJ Hollister, Richmond
OL – Zack Williams, Pontiac Notre Dame
OL – Braxton O'Bryant, Ovid-Elsie
DL – Chris Fox, Michigan Center
DL – Henry Ewles, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
DL – Cash Cooper, Jackson Lumen Christi
LB – Colton Goethals, Kingsley
LB – Elon Jones, Ogemaw Heights
DB – Razach Spillers, Flint Elite
Coaches: Zach Gropp, Kent City; Chad Miller, Ogemaw Heights
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE
QB – Jackson Herder, Kalamazoo United
RB – Paul Sattler, Jackson Lumen Christi; Collin Abram, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Gavin Lewis, Kingsley; Ca'Mari Reese, Orchard View; Kamall Hillard, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jack Deitsch, Reed City; Michael Reid, Detroit Central.
OL – Trevor Rawson, Kent City; Ethan Hock, Ogemaw Heights
LB – Isaac Fair, Whitmore Lake; Preston Six, Oakridge; Luke Joslyn, Caro; Logan Thompson, Kent City.
ATH – Griffin O'Neal, Montrose; Evan DellAngelo, Negaunee
Coach – Landon Grove, Grand Rapids West Catholic
___
Voting panel: Tom Green, Huron Daily Tribune; Hugh Bernreuter, Saginaw MLive; Matthew Ehler, MLive, Kalamazoo; Josh VanDyke, MLive, Muskegon; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Daniel D'Addona, Holland Sentinel; Jon Szczepaniak, Flint MLive; Jordan Ramsey, Detroit Free Press; Daniel Stickradt, Oakland-Macomb; Bryan Everson, Oakland-Macomb; Matthew Mowery, Media News Group; Keith Dunlap, Detroit News; Doug Donnelly, Blissfield Advance.
