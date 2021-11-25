Watch
Gabe Brown, Michigan State pull away late to beat UConn

Tim Aylen/AP
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) grabs a rebound over Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) and guard Andre Jackson (44) during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 15:49:50-05

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Gabe Brown scored 16 points to lead the Spartans. Michigan State blew a 14-point first-half lead. But it held UConn to 1-for-9 shooting in the final 3 minutes to take control late. Adama Sonogo and Tyrese Martin each had double-doubles to lead the Huskies.

UConn was coming off a double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn in Wednesday's first round.

