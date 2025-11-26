Frank Ragnow coming out of retirement to return to the Detroit Lions, per reports

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Lions all-pro offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Lions, according to reports.

Ragnow announced earlier this year that he was retiring from the team.

Ragnow, a 29-year-old Victoria, Minnesota, native, was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 draft after playing four seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ragnow started in 96 games across seven seasons, earning four Pro Bowl nominations (2020, 2022-24) and three All-Pro awards (2020, 2023-24).

Ragnow has a reputation of being an Iron Man, infamously playing with a fractured throat in 2020 , but injuries have plagued Ragnow throughout his entire career. Ragnow wasn't available for more than a dozen games over his career, recovering from ankle injuries (2019 & 2023), a concussion (2019), a fractured throat (2020), turf toe (2021 & 2022), a groin injury (2022), a calf injury (2022), a back injury (2022), a knee injury (2022), and a partially torn pec (2024).

The Lions didn't confirm the news on Wednesday, but did post a photo of Ragnow from a game in 2024.