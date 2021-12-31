Watch
FOX 17 talks to U of M fans ahead of Orange Bowl game

Max Goldwasser speaks with U of M fans ahead of the Orange Bowl.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 16:48:27-05

The wait is over for Michigan fans — game day is finally here.

As you can imagine, it's a pretty special scene out there in Miami.

FOX 17's Max Goldwasser was live outside Hark Rock Stadium talking with fans ahead of the big game.

