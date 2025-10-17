Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FOX 17 Newscasts impacted by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday

NASCAR Daytona Trucks Auto Racing
Chris O'Meara/AP
Actor turned race car driver Frankie Muniz leans against his truck before qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NASCAR Daytona Trucks Auto Racing
Posted

FOX 17's evening newscasts will not be available on Friday as NASCAR takes over the airwaves.

The Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega is set to start its engines at 4 p.m. on FOX 17 on October 17. The race will wipe out FOX 17 News at Four and FOX 17 News at Five.

FOX 17 News at Six is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.

The Talladega race will feature the return of actor Frankie Muniz to the raceway. The 39-year-old had been sidelined since late August by a broken wrist he suffered during a fall at his home.

Tonight there is also more sports action, with the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Minnesota Gophers. Both teams are 2-1 in the Big Ten.

