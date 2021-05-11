Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retires

items.[0].image.alt
Duane Burleson/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 11: Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 11, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Jordan_Zimmermann_Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:04:18-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals' history in 2014.

Zimmermann was a key part of Washington’s rotation when the Nationals won NL East titles in 2012 and 2014. He finished seventh in the Cy Young Award balloting in 2013 and fifth in 2014.

Zimmermann made two relief appearances for the Brewers this season. He previously played for the Detroit Tigers. He signed a five-year, $110 million dollar deal.

"Jordan is a durable pitcher who pounds the strike zone and attacks the hitter on every pitch. He's a top of the rotation type talen we've been targeting this offseason," Al Avila said in 2015.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time