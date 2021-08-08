Former Michigan guard Steve Hutchinson enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Judging the value of blockers is a tricky proposition. Not when it comes to Steve Hutchinson.

The outstanding guard for 12 NFL seasons — five with Seattle, six with Minnesota and one with Tennessee — was the prime reason running backs on his teams were practically unstoppable with him leading the way. And his performances have led Hutchinson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hutchinson was a five-time All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Along with strong work as a pass protector, he opened holes for rushers who averaged just under 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns a season.

“If you told me after I graduated from the University of Michigan that I’d be excited standing in Ohio in the middle of August,” he joked, “...to me, there’s no place better than Canton, Ohio.”

Hutchinson then told his son not to “fear failure but fear to have not given my all.”