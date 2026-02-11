Ford Field confirms it will not host a bowl game in 2026

DETROIT — In a statement posted to social media, Ford Field confirmed the stadium will not host a college football bowl game in 2026.

Ford Field cancels Detroit's bowl game after 29 years

The statement reads as follows:

We can confirm that we will not host a bowl game at Ford Field in 2026. With the end of our current naming rights partnership, we felt this was the right time to adjust our focus to invest in sports at all levels and other entertainment events. We would like to thank everyone who made the bowl game a success, especially you the fans.

Ford Field has hosted the bowl game since the Motor City Bowl moved to Detroit from the Pontiac Silverdome in 2002. That bowl was renamed the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in 2009, and then the Quick Lane Bowl until 2024.

The last sponsor was the GameAbove Sports Bowl, which was played in December. That game featured Central Michigan University and Northwestern University, with Northwestern winning 34-7

