Edvinsson scores two goals as Red Wings erase four-goal deficit, beat Blues 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:12 remaining and clinched the game with an empty-netter as the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a four-goal deficit to top the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Saturday night.

Alex DeBrincat tied the game 47 seconds prior to Edvinsson's winner. Jonatan Berggren, Emmitt Finnie and J.T. Compher had second-period goals for Detroit, while John Gibson made 25 saves. Andrew Copp chipped in two assists.

The Blues led 4-0 after Jake Neighbours scored his second goal of the game 3:12 into the second period. Pavel Buchnevich scored during his 300th career game and Jordan Kyrou had the other goal for St. Louis, losers of three straight.

Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud and Justin Faulk added two assists apiece. Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper- body injury.

The Red Wings trailed by a goal entering the third period. DeBrincat, who had a team-high 39 goals last season, scored from the slot for his first of the season. Edvinsson then fired a shot from the point past a screened Binnington to give Detroit a 5-4 lead.

Edvinsson's length of the ice empty-netter came with 1:13 left.

Kyrou's power-play goal and Neighbours' tap-in goal staked St. Louis to a 2-0 first-period lead.

The Blues extended their lead to 4-0 during the first four minutes of the second period. Buchnevich scored on another power play before Neighbours converted from the slot off Robert Thomas' backhanded pass.

Detroit pulled within a goal before the period ended. Berggren got the rally going on a power play. Finnie and Compher scored in the final 1:26 of the period.

