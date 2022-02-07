Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as head coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami. Flores sued the league, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

