Dillon Dingler triples and doubles as Tigers sweep Astros with 7-2 win

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler tripled in a six-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers finished a sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

Dingler added a double and scored twice as the Tigers won for the seventh time in eight games. The Astros have lost four straight.

Charlie Morton (9-10) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings.

Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Tigers pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Framber Valdez (11-7) gave up seven runs, matching a season high, in five innings. He is 0-3 in his last five starts.

The Tigers scored five runs before Valdez recorded an out. Jahmai Jones and Gleyber Torres started the first with walks, Andy Ibáñez hit an RBI single and Spencer Torkelson made it 2-0 with a double.

Valdez's first wild pitch allowed Ibáñez to score, and after Riley Greene walked, Valdez threw another wild pitch to let Torkelson score the fourth run.

Dingler then tripled off the wall in center. Taylor Trammell hit the fence while trying to make the play and ended up leaving the game on a cart.

Paul Sancya/AP Houston Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell is loaded onto a medical cart after being injured attempting to catch a Detroit Tigers' Dillon Dingler fly ball in the first inning during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Valdez finally got an out when Wenceel Pérez grounded out, but Javier Báez hit an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson watches his one-run ground-rule double against the Houston Astros in the first inning during a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Báez made it a seven-run game in the third with another RBI single. The Astros ended their 31-inning scoreless streak on Mauricio Dubón's two-run homer in the fourth.

Key moment

Houston nearly ended their scoreless streak in the third inning. Jeremy Peña led off with a double and took third on Carlos Correa's fly ball to right. Morton, though, got Jose Altuve and Christian Walker to pop out to short.

Key stat

The game was Detroit's 13th in 13 days.

Up next

Houston visits Baltimore for a four-game series. RHP Jason Alexander (3-1, 4.74) is scheduled to start Thursday's opener against RHP Brandon Young (1-6, 5.68).

Detroit begins a series Friday at Kansas City. RHP Casey Mize (12-4, 3.63) is scheduled to start for the Tigers.

