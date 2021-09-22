Watch
Sports

Actions

Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game at Comerica Park postponed due to weather

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
The Detroit Tigers play an intrasquad baseball game at Comerica Park in Detroit, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Comerica Park Tigers Baseball
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 11:42:53-04

(WXYZ) — Due to the weather, the Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game that was scheduled for this afternoon at Comerica Park has been postponed.

The Detroit Tigers tweeted that the game will be made up on Monday, September 27 at 1:10 p.m.

They note that all paid tickets for the game today are valid for the makeup date or can be exchanged at the Comerica Park Box Office for any game of this weekend’s series vs. Kansas City.

More information: http://tigers.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News