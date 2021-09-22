Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game at Comerica Park postponed due to weather

(WXYZ) — Due to the weather, the Detroit Tigers vs. White Sox game that was scheduled for this afternoon at Comerica Park has been postponed.

The Detroit Tigers tweeted that the game will be made up on Monday, September 27 at 1:10 p.m.

They note that all paid tickets for the game today are valid for the makeup date or can be exchanged at the Comerica Park Box Office for any game of this weekend’s series vs. Kansas City.

More information: http://tigers.com